Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 04:57 Hits: 1

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and two other large charities on Tuesday pledged up to US$125 million to help speed the development of treatments for the fast-spreading coronavirus, which the World Health Organization said on Monday (Mar 9) was nearing pandemic proportions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-donation-gates-foundation-12521218