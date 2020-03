Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 14:09 Hits: 3

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it will impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals (US$133,000) on people who do not disclose their health-related information and travel details at entry points, as the Gulf state works to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

