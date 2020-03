Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:48 Hits: 6

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan bowed out as senior royals on Monday (Mar 9), joining Queen Elizabeth II for a Commonwealth Day ceremony in London before setting off on their own. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were cheered as they joined other members of the royal family at Westminster ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/prince-harry-and-meghan-wave-royal-goodbye-12519942