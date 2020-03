Articles

DETROIT: Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders secured crucial endorsements Sunday (Mar 8) from prominent black supporters just days ahead of the first round of voting to pit them in a head-to-head contest. Senator Kamala Harris, a former Democratic candidate herself ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-and-sanders-win-key-endorsements-as-next-voting-round-nears-12517028