Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

BERLIN: The European Union is considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps, Germany said Monday (Mar 9). "A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a 'coalition of the willing' to take in these children," said the government ...

