Monday, 09 March 2020

SYDNEY: Two Sydney high schools closed on Monday (Mar 9) after three students tested positive for COVID-19 as health authorities ramped up preparations for a larger outbreak with the number of infections in Australia exceeding 80. St Patrick's Marist College Dundas in the city's northwest will ...

