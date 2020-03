Articles

Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020

At least 38 workers from Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela’s , including the president of maritime subsidiary PDV Marina, were detained on accusations of trafficking fuel, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said on Saturday, describing the accusations as "treason."

