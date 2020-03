Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 23:31 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: The United States is tracking a cruise ship that may have shared crew members with a ship carrying people who tested positive for COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday (Mar 7). “We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-grand-princess-tracking-ship-crew-12513844