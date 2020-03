Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 01:20 Hits: 8

BUENOS AIRES: A 64-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus on Saturday (Mar 7) in Argentina, authorities said, making him Latin America's first fatality in the global epidemic. The Buenos Aires man had returned from Europe on Feb 25, Argentina's health ministry said in a statement, without ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-death-argentina-buenos-aires-covid-19-12513950