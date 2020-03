Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 12:20 Hits: 2

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United Nations on Friday (Mar 6) asked nine countries, including China, South Korea and France, to delay by three months the rotations of their UN peacekeeping forces due to the coronavirus outbreak. The request was made to the countries "to maintain operational ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-united-nations-peacekeeping-rotations-delay-12512910