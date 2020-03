Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 15:21 Hits: 2

U.N. Special Envoy Martin Griffiths on Saturday called for an immediate end to military action by Yemen's warring parties as renewed violence between the Houthi movement and a Saudi-led coalition threatened peace efforts.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-calls-for-immediate-freeze-of-military-operations-in-yemen-12513002