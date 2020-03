Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 04:49 Hits: 1

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian crash investigators have tentatively concluded that the crash of a Boeing Co 737 MAX last year was caused by the plane's design, Bloomberg News reported on Friday (Mar 6), citing a draft report being circulated to participants in the probe. The conclusions say little or ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/boeing-737-max-plane-crash-ethiopian-airlines-12512190