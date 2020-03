Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 15:29 Hits: 0

Once better known for its ouzo, cheese, idyllic beaches and being the birthplace of the ancient Greek poet Sappho, Lesbos has been transformed under the weight of a humanitarian crisis not of its own making.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/from-island-paradise-to--war-zone----lesbos-weighs-cost-of-migrant-crisis-12510854