Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 14:01 Hits: 0

Navalny lodged a complaint against Russia at the ECHR to contest money laundering case he says authorities opened to thwart his political activities.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/06/putin-critic-navalny-takes-russia-to-european-court-over-money-laundering-case-a69551