Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020

GENEVA: The COVID-19 infection spreading around the world from China can be contained and controlled, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday (Mar 5), but only with a concerted response by all the world's governments. "We are calling on every country to act with speed, scale and clear ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-spread-can-be-contained-with-concerted-response-who-12506890