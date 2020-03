Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary Mark Esper accused Russia on Wednesday (Mar 4) of violating the Open Skies Treaty designed to improve transparency and confidence between the militaries of the two superpowers. Esper told a congressional hearing Russia had been blocking the United States from ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-accuses-russia-of-breaking--open-skies--treaty-12503730