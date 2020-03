Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 07:10 Hits: 4

Italy's government is likely to increase to 5 billion euros (US$5.57 billion) the value of measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-may-raise-coronavirus-support-spending-to-5-billion-euros---deputy-economy-minister-12504908