Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 18:40 Hits: 3

ROME: Italy on Wednesday (Mar 4) closed all schools and universities until Mar 15 as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the Mediterranean country hit 107. The measure is the most restrictive response to COVID-19 of any European nation and tougher than the closure of schools - but not ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-italy-close-schools-march-government-contain-coronavirus-12502544