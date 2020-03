Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 03:20 Hits: 1

SYDNEY: Australian scientists are developing the country's first satellite designed to predict where bushfires are likely to start, following months of devastating fires. The Australian National University said on Wednesday (Mar 4) a team is creating a "shoebox-sized" satellite that will measure ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-developing-satellite-to-predict-bushfire-danger-zones-12498666