Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 04:34 Hits: 1

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vermont: Bernie Sanders voiced full confidence in his chances of winning the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump, despite the early lead of his main rival Joe Biden on Super Tuesday (Mar 3). "Tonight, I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/bernie-sanders-voices-absolute-confidence-will-win-democratic-12498890