Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 09:44 Hits: 7

Greek riot police and troops fired tear gas early on Wednesday at hundreds of migrants as they made another attempt to cross the border from Turkey into Greece.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greek-troops-fire-tear-gas-at-migrants-gathering-again-at-turkish-border-12500696