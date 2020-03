Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 08:51 Hits: 4

The ban aims "to protect the interests of Russian citizens" as the coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people and infected around 92,000 globally.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/04/russia-bans-export-of-masks-hazmat-suits-to-fight-coronavirus-a69516