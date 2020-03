Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 23:03 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: The World Bank unveiled a US$12 billion aid package on Tuesday (Mar 3) that will provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak. "The goal is to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs," World Bank President David Malpass told reporters ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/world-bank-unveils-us-12b-aid-package-to-combat-covid-19-12498064