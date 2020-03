Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 15:02 Hits: 0

TEHRAN: COVID-19 has claimed 77 lives in Iran, officials said on Tuesday (Mar 3), as the emergency services chief became the latest high-ranking official to be infected in the deadliest outbreak outside China. Iran has scrambled to halt the rapid spread of the virus, shutting schools and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-coronavirus-death-toll-iran-77-mar-3-12496192