Category: Russia Published on Monday, 02 March 2020

TEHRAN: A plane carrying UN medical experts and aid touched down on Monday (Mar 2) in Iran on a mission to help it tackle the world's second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus as European powers said they would send further help. As the official death toll rose by 12 to 66, the Islamic republic ...

