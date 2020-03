Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 20:10 Hits: 3

ERBIL, Iraq: Four-and-a-half years ago the image of a drowned toddler washed up on a beach on the Turkish coast shocked the world and drew attention to the perilous journey many Syrians took to flee civil war and reach the shores of Greece. On Monday, further north in the Aegean Sea, another child ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/for-father-of-drowned-boy--new-wave-of-migrants-brings-back-haunting-memories-12492854