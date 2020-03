Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 20:45 Hits: 8

KASTANIES: Greece struggled on Monday (Mar 2) to stop a growing throng of migrants from crossing its border with Turkey, as the UN urged Greece to honour its commitments under international law. Thousands of migrants are massing on the 200-kilometre border - seeking to cross into the European ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-tries-to-halt-thousands-of-migrants--sparking-un-rebuke-12493236