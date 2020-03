Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 23:05

Jack Welch, who upended the business world in the 1980s and 1990s by transforming General Electric Co from a stolid maker of light bulbs and washing machines into the most valuable U.S. public company, has died at 84, GE said on Monday.

