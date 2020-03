Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 23:23 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON, DC: US authorities on Monday (Mar 2) sanctioned two Chinese citizens and accused them of of laundering more than US$100 million in cryptocurrency stolen in a 2018 cyberattack linked to North Korea. Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong are accused of working with Lazarus Group, sponsored by North ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-sanctions-charges-2-chinese-nationals-linked-to-north-korean-12493470