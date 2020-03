Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 01:38 Hits: 0

HOUSTON: Joe Biden's presidential hopes received a major boost Monday (Mar 2) after Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic race ahead of crucial Super Tuesday primaries. As candidates including national frontrunner Bernie Sanders make a final pitch to voters in 14 states ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/super-tuesday-biden-double-bump-as-klobuchar-buttigieg-exit-12493618