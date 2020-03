Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:53 Hits: 1

BERLIN: Germany's interior minister rebuffed Chancellor Angela Merkel's attempt to shake hands with him on Monday (Mar 2) as the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 157 with Berlin reporting its first infection. When Merkel reached out to greet Horst Seehofer at a meeting on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/no-handshake-for-merkel-as-germany-s-coronavirus-cases-reach-157-12492760