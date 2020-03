Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 02:07 Hits: 4

NEW YORK: New York state governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Sunday (Mar 1) night, as the USÂ government said it would start screening travellers for the virus and hike production of protective masks. Cuomo said on Twitter that a woman in her 30s contracted COVID ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-new-york-state-confirms-first-case-coronavirus-12489956