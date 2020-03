Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 03:34 Hits: 7

SELMA, Alabama: Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday (Mar 1), saying he no longer saw a chance of winning, the day after fellow moderate Joe Biden won a big victory in South Carolina. The move shook up the Democratic contest to pick a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/united-states-election-democrat-pete-buttigieg-drop-out-12489910