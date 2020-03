Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 16:04 Hits: 5

Thousands of people gathered in Moscow on Saturday to mark five years since the murder of prominent Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, joining a march that organisers said was also a protest against planned changes to Russia's constitution.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russian-march-combines-tribute-for-opposition-leader-with-putin-protest-12485778