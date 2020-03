Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 19:50 Hits: 5

Qatar has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, state media reported on Saturday (Feb 29), after a 36-year-old Qatari man who was evacuated to Doha from Iran tested positive.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/qatar-confirms-first-covid-19-coronavirus-case-12486828