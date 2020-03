Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 15:39 Hits: 3

Thousands of people, led by Serbian Orthodox Church clerics, marched peacefully through the Montenegrin capital Podgorica on Saturday in protest against a law they fear will be used to target the church's assets and status.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/thousands-in-montenegro-march-against-religion-law-12485908