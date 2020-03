Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020

Guinea-Bissau had two presidents and two prime ministers as of Saturday, after Umaro Cissoko Embalo, the inaugurated winner of December's election, swore in a new premier, but parliament appointed a rival interim president.

