ROME: Coronavirus cases spread in Europe and beyond on Wednesday (Feb 26), with Latin America confirming its first patient as the world scrambled to contain the epidemic. New cases have emerged across Europe, many linked to the continent's COVID-19 hotspot in northern Italy, amid warnings from ...

