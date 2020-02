Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 07:00 Hits: 2

The libel suit accuses the paper of publishing a false piece that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had a deal in the 2016 U.S. election.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/27/trump-campaign-is-suing-new-york-times-over-russia-opinion-piece-a69427