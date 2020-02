Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 14:40 Hits: 0

Russia will suspend almost all South Korea flights, as well as stop issuing visas to some Iranians, amidst intensifying coronavirus fears.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/26/russia-partially-suspends-south-korea-flights-iranian-visas-over-coronavirus-a69422