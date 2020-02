Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 18:49 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday (Feb 25) urged Afghan leaders to unite for upcoming talks with the Taliban, pointedly not congratulating President Ashraf Ghani on his disputed victory. In a statement a week after the results were published, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-urges-afghans-to-unite-for-taliban-talks-amid-election-dispute-12470248