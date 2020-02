Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 19:02 Hits: 0

MILAN: From jacking-up the prices of disinfectant gel to scammers posing as Red Cross volunteers, Italy's battle to contain its coronavirus outbreak has been a gift to grifters of various stripes. After a spike in confirmed cases in recent days, Italy's number of infections now stands at 283, by ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-generates-rash-of-swindlers-in-italy-12470254