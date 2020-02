Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 15:37 Hits: 1

LOS ANGELES: As he looks ahead to California's MarĀ 3 Democratic primary, Neal Kelley is having sleepless nights. Kelley is the elections chief for Orange County, part of a wave of California counties rolling out sweeping new balloting procedures affecting millions of voters in the nation's most ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/massive-changes-to-california-voting-spark-fears-of-iowa-style-primary-chaos-12469952