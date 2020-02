Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 15:47 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday (Feb 24) proposed spending US$1.5 trillion over 10 years to create a universal child care and early education system, to be funded by taxing the wealthiest Americans. The proposal is the latest by the frontrunner Democratic candidate ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/with-us-1-5-trillion-childcare-plan--sanders-floats-another-big-campaign-pledge-12466248