Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 13:03 Hits: 1

Nemtsov, one of Russia President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was shot dead in February 2015 as he walked across a bridge near Moscow's Kremlin palace.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/24/prague-changes-russias-embassy-address-to-boris-nemtsov-square-a69395