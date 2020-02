Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 13:18 Hits: 1

Britain, France and Germany formally accused Iran on Jan. 14 of violating the terms of the 2015 arms control agreement aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/24/europeans-britain-china-russia-to-meet-iran-in-vienna-on-feb-26-a69396