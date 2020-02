Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 08:20 Hits: 1

KABUL: Afghanistan's health minister said on Monday (Feb 24) the country has identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference in Kabul that one of three suspected cases has tested positive for the coronavirus in the western ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid19-coronavirus-afghanistan-first-confirmed-case-12464476