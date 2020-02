Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 04:20 Hits: 0

Iran votes Friday in key elections which conservatives are expected to dominate, capitalising on public anger against moderate President Hassan Rouhani over a ravaged economy, corruption and multiple crises.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/conservative-resurgence-on-the-cards-as-iran-votes-12456592