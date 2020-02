Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 05:16 Hits: 0

With growing dangers from far-right extremist groups and torrents of threats against politicians, Germany is set to toughen online speech laws and tighten the screws on social networks.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-to-tighten-screws-on-online-hate-speech-12449496