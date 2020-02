Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 20:20 Hits: 0

Suspended sentences are widely seen as the lightest punishment in a legal system that rarely issues not-guilty verdicts.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/02/18/russia-hands-21-year-old-moscow-protester-suspended-sentence-in-legal-victory-a69341